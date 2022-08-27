New Florida program trains local commissioners on state, federal issues

Longboat Key Commissioner Penny Gold is among those planning to take part in a new Florida League of Cities certification program, which provides opportunities for elected municipal officials to become more familiar with state and federal issues that might affect local government, trends and best practices.

FLC Associate Director of Communication James Miller said the league is made up of all 411 cities in the state of Florida and provides them with tailored advocacy tools and training programs designed for municipal officials.

“Someone who is newly elected and may not have a background or experience in local government, which is typically not one of the requirements, has this opportunity to go through some formal education and learn more about the role.” Town Manager Tom Harmer said. “I think it is really helpful.”

Harmer expects a few commissioners will sign up for the program, but it is unlikely all of them will participate. Gold has already signed up for the program.

"I thought it was a good way, an incentive to keep me up to date on state and federal laws and regulations and things that are going on in local government administration," said Gold, who was elected to the commission in 2021 after serving on the town's Planning & Zoning Board.

The program, which she signed up for at the annual conference, is likely to increase her participation in classes and events that she might not have attended otherwise, she said.

"I think it will be a good incentive for me and other commissioners as well," she said.

Levels of certification include bronze, silver and gold. Each requires a certain number of points to be accrued to obtain the certificate.

To achieve the bronze certificate of merit, commissioners must earn 10 points. Silver certificates of leadership require 20 points; gold certificates of excellence require 30 points.

A list of events and training programs for each certificate are provided and point values vary.

Each year, certificates reset and commissioners must continue to complete training to earn back the certifications. There is no deadline for officials to begin the program, but the league encourages signing up early to ensure enough time to complete the courses necessary to meet the criteria of the certificate level an official is seeking.

“We thought this was the best way to go ahead and promote their success and the stuff that they had learned over the past year,” Miller said.

Officials who have completed the Institute for Elected Municipal Officials and who earn their gold certificate only need to accrue 15 points in subsequent years to retain their gold certification.

For example, the institute levels one and two and the annual conference are all worth 10 points. FLC webinars are worth one point for each completed and legislative conference participation earns six points.

Officials who attend webinars virtually are also eligible for the same number of points earned through in-person attendance.

“This is a great way for them to be able to show what they have learned and the efforts they put in,” Miller said. “We got a great response from (the announcement), and we already have a ton of people signed up for it.”

Commissioners can participate in the program at no cost to them or the town. Participation in the program is optional.

Prior to the program, newly elected Longboat officials typically go through the Institute for Elected Officials’ two tiered program. With the new program, officials will now be recognized for their attendance.

“If they want to go beyond and add some other components, they can take additional classes or attend other things,” Harmer said. “It recognizes a broader effort to be as knowledgeable as possible when they are serving the community.”

Point accumulation is tracked by league staff through event registrations through the membership database. Points are accumulated from August through July in line with the annual conference.

Commissioners will be able to track their progress of certification through quarterly reports sent out by the organization.