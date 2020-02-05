New College to host symposium

Black History Month kicks off at New College of Florida on Saturday with the New Schools of Black Thought symposium from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Through the theme of “Systemic Injustice and the Meaning of Citizenship in America’s Democracy,” activists, artists and academics will discuss the criminal justice system and minorities.

Created by Queen Zabriskie, an assistant professor of sociology, and four undergraduate students, the event is in its fifth year. Open to the public, the free event will take place at the Sudakoff Conference Center, 5845 General Dougher Place.