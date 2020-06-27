Need a mask? Have one

Feel like you should wear a mask while out and about, but left your designer version at home?

Longboat Key's Fire Rescue Department has you covered. Literally.

The department has set up a self-service basket outside Station 91 at 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive for anyone to pick up a mask. Spokeswoman Tina Adams said the department will monitor the basket and refill when needed.

Additional locations might be added in the future, she said.