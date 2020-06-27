 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Saturday, Jun. 27, 2020 2 hours ago

Need a mask? Have one

Fire department makes free masks available at Station 91's front door.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Feel like you should wear a mask while out and about, but left your designer version at home? 

Longboat Key's Fire Rescue Department has you covered. Literally. 

The department has set up a self-service basket outside Station 91 at 5490 Gulf of Mexico Drive for anyone to pick up a mask. Spokeswoman Tina Adams said the department will monitor the basket and refill when needed. 

Additional locations might be added in the future, she said. 

