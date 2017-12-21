Neal Communities breaks ground on new Lakewood Ranch models

Neal Communities has broken ground on two new models, the Sandcastle and Tidewinds in its Indigo Community.

The Sandcastle is a three-bedroom, two-bath model with a den while the Tidewinds is a two-bedroom, two-bath model with a den. They are expected to be finished in the spring. The villas will include tile roofs and paver drives and be maintenance-assisted homes, which includes lawn, trees and shrub maintenance, fertilizer, exterior pest control, repainting of the exterior and eventual roof replacement.

Indigo opened in 2015 and will have 580 homes on 151.32 acres. Home prices in the community start at $269,990.