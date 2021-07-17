Myakka City man dies in one-car accident on S.R. 64 near Verna Bethany Road

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a one-car accident that happened early Saturday morning on State Road 64 near Verna Bethany Road that left a 21-year-old Myakka City man dead and his 20-year-old male passenger, also of Myakka City, in critical condition.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said a sport utility vehicle was traveling east on State Road 64 at 4:12 a.m. near its intersection with Verna Bethany Road when the driver traveled on to the south side grass shoulder. The driver lost control and collided with the north side guardrail and overturned.

The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, who was wearing a seatbelt, was transported to Tampa General Hospital in critical condition.

The Florida Highway Patrol did not release the identities of the two men.