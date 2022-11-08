Myakka City Elementary leader named Manatee Principal of the Year

The School District of Manatee County has named Carol Ricks of Myakka City Elementary School as its Principal of the Year.

Ricks has been the principal of Myakka City Elementary since 2019.

She previously served as an assistant principal of Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School and a student support specialist at Gene Witt Elementary School. Before then, she spent time as a teacher at Witt, Myakka City and Tara elementary schools.

Ricks has been with the School District of Manatee County since 2008.

She now is eligible for the Florida Department of Education's Principal of the Year award that is announced in either February or March.