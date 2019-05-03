MTV's 'Siesta Key' announces season three

MTV’s “Siesta Key” is coming back for round three.

On May 3, the MTV show announced in a video via its Twitter and Instagram pages that it would be coming back for a third season. No premiere date has been announced yet.

In the video, show stars Juliette Porter, Kelsey Owens, Chloe Trautman and Madisson Hausburg took turns announcing the comeback, saying they missed show fans.

Season two of the show finished airing on April 2.

The reality series follows the lives of various young adults who come home to Siesta Key during the summer. It first aired in July 2017.

For recaps from seasons one and two, check out the Observer’s Key Notes column.





