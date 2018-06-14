Officials of Manatee Technical College on June 14 dedicated the school’s East Campus teaching auditorium to a former MTC administrator, the late Priscilla Haflich.

Haflich had a nearly 60-year career in education, including 31 with the School District of Manatee County. She was assistant director at the MTC East Campus, on Lakewood Ranch Boulevard, from the day the campus opened in 2001 until she died unexpectedly in 2016.

“She believed in the students,” said Doug Wagner, the school district’s director of adult, career and technical education. “She never gave up on them.”