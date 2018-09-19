Mourning Dove Drive home on Bird Key sells for $3.15 million

A home on Bird Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Ronald and Dorothea Morris, of Sarasota, sold their home at 639 Mourning Dove Drive to GSR Florida Property Holdings II LLC for $3.15 million. Built in 1967, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $412,400 in 1989.

Park Residences of Lido Key

Patrick and Rene’ Dipinto, of Sarasota, sold their Unit E106 condominium at 159 Taft Drive to Franklyn and Dale Gorell, of Sewickley, Pa., for $1,525,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,228 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2017.

Sabal Cove

Donald and Ann Decarbo, of New Castle, Pa., sold their home at 3347 Sabal Cove Way to Robert and Debra Mandos, of Longboat Key, for $1.45 million. Built in 1996, it has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 4,072 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.2 million in 2014.

The Aquarius Club

Theav Beteiligungs and Invest GmbH sold the Unit 4-A condominium at 1701 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Bridget Dower and Daniel McNally, of Warwick, N.Y., for $850,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $750,000 in 2010.

The Beaches of Longboat Key-South

Nancy Ann Phillips and Melissa Swanson, of Jefferson City, Mo., sold their Unit 507 condominium at 775 Longboat Club Road to Donald and Jennifer Maita, of Ho Ho Kus, N.J., for $765,000. Built in 1984, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,842 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 1991.

Emerald Pointe South

James and Shelley Tyson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 10 condominium at 1914 Harbour Links Circle to Keith Nelson and Judith Marquis, of Longboat Key, for $747,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,180 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $645,300 in 2003.

Islander Club of Longboat

Aziza Karimi, of Buffalo, N.Y., sold the Unit 83-N condominium at 2301 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marvin Sears and Jane Lederman, of Westbrook, Conn., for $650,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,235 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $665,000 in 2003.

Longbeach on Longboat Key

James Springer Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 660 Fox St. to Longboat Living LLC for $499,000. Built in 1968, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,234 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $331,000 in 2016.

Sanddollar

George and Bohdonna Domino, of Du Page, Ill., sold their Unit 21 condominium at 7145 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Terence Connelly and Deborah Murphy, of Rockville, Md., for $460,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,170 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2002.

Seaplace III

Karl and Cynthia Pond, of Ormond Beach, sold their Unit G4-102-A condominium at 1975 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Kelly Voelker, of Peoria, Ill., for $415,000. Built in 1977, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,257 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2014.

Longboat Key Yacht and Tennis Club

Craig Westberg, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 2 condominium at 4140 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Jeffrey and Christine Gooderham, of Westerville, Ohio, for $405,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,144 square feet of living area.

Casa Del Mar

Mary Jean Poetz, of Chesterfield, Mo., sold her Unit 1A condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Todd and Julie Waddell, of Centerville, Va., for $375,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $789,000 in 2005.

Mary Jean Poetz, trustee, of Chesterfield, Mo., sold the Unit 2 condominium at 4621 Gulf of Mexico Drive to James Lynch and Christine Lynch, trustees, of Elmira, N.Y., for $375,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 900 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 1999.

Longboat Harbour

Joseph and Joan McSweeny, of Saddle River, N.J., sold their Unit 305 condominium at 4390 Exeter Drive to Michael and Kay Cantrell, of Madison, Conn., for $257,800. Built in 1970, it has one bedroom, one bath and 644 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $165,000 in 2015.

Sarasota Harbour Apartments

Rick Saunders, of Salt Lake City, Utah, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 761 John Ringling Blvd. to Al Grzybek and Andrea McCarthy-Grzybek, of Inverness, Ill., for $250,000. Built in 1963, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 816 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.