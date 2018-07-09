Motorworks Brewing awarded as a Top 10 Brewery

Motorworks Brewing has several awards to toast about after the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship announced its winners July 9.

Motorworks Brewing's Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA won silver at the 2018 U.S. Open Beer Championship. Courtesy photo

The Bradenton brewery was awarded the No. 9 best brewery overall, along with two gold medals and a silver at the competition, according to a release. Motorworks’ Thresher won Gold in the English Barley Wine category, and its Mango Habanero Snowflake IPA and Pulp Friction Grapefruit IPA won Gold and Silver, respectively, in the Out of Bounds IPA category.

The competition, which took place in Oxford, Ohio, is the only one to allow beers to be entered from professional breweries and award-winning home-brewers, and it includes judges from England, Canada and the U.S. Judging is blind, so the judges only know which category they’re tasting for and not what beer they’re tasting.

This is the fifth consecutive year that Motoworks has has medaled at the competition, which featured more than 6,300 brews representing more than 110 different styles from around the world — from South Carolina to South Korea, as it said in the release.