Motorcyclist killed in Sarasota County crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck on Tuesday evening near Sarasota Square, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

Raymond Allen Consul, 26, of Sarasota was pronounced dead at the scene by rescue workers after the 7:25 p.m. incident. No other injuries were reported.

According to a report from the FHP, Consul turned left into the path of a 2017 Toyota Tacoma from Beneva Road at Sarasota Square Boulevard. The Toyota collided with the rear of Consul’s Honda CBR 600.

Consul was not wearing a helmet, the FHP reported.