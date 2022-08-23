Motorcycle rider killed in Sarasota crash

Sarasota Police officers are investigating a late-night motorcycle crash on U.S. 301 that killed a 36-year-old man.

First responders were called to the scene near U.S. 301 and 14th Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday following reports of a single-motorcycle crash. Police reported the rider lost control and crashed, receiving fatal injuries.

Traffic officers and members of the city police’s criminalistics unit closed the intersection for several hours while investigating. Police did not identify the victim beyond his age, gender and Sarasota hometown.

The crash remains under investigation.