Gene Witt Elementary kindergarten students in Amanda Houston’s class took the time to pamper their mothers May 9.

Hudson Drake gave his mom, Amanda Drake (pictured above), a manicure as part of their Mother’s Day spa.

Lucky moms — or aunts or grandmas — enjoyed a sugar hand scrub, hair extensions and a soothing spa-like atmosphere and pampering delivered by their kindergartners.

“It’s all about making it special,” Houston said.