Midwood Manor home sells for $1.8 million

A home in Midwood Manor tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Lisa Tichenor, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1738 Floyd St. to Andrew and Juliette Grossman, of Chicago, for $1.8 million. Built in 1951, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,278 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $500,000 in 2015.

SARASOTA

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 428 condominium at 1299 Tamiami Trail to Allen and Sally Weintraub, of Sarasota, for $1,241,000. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,206 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.05 million in 2014.

Sapphire Shores

Theodore and Phyllis Guthrie, trustees, of Sarasota, sold two properties at 4844 Brywill Circle to Eugene and Deborah Beacham, of Nokomis, for $975,000. The first property was built in 1957. It has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,331 square feet of living area. The second property was built in 1960. It has one bath and 341 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $637,000 in 2012.

Bay Plaza

Burnett Investments Ltd. sold the Unit 803 condominium at 1255 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Anita Cartolano, of Bristol, United Kingdom, for $825,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,565 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $425,600 in 2005.

Hyde Park Heights

Courtyard Villas LLC sold the home at 2423 Arlington St. to Theodore and Phyllis Guthrie, of Sarasota, for $775,000. Built in 2017, it has one bedroom, three baths, a pool and 1,756 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $180,000 in 2017.

Riverwood Park

Thomas and Kristy Cail, of Sarasota, sold their home at 2325 Admiral Way to Walter Dallis, of Anchorage, Alaska, for $689,000. Built in 1973, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,705 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $759,300 in 2007.

Burns Court

Michael Esposito, of Longboat Key, sold his home at 430 Burns Court to Alfred and Kathryn Bilik, of Sarasota, for $635,000. Built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 868 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $450,000 in 2017.

Palm Place

Alfred and Carol Sundberg, trustees, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 403 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Gerald and Margaret Ruyle, of Sarasota, for $585,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $365,000 in 2002.

The Villas on Laurel

Donald and Cathy Baillie sold their Unit 1 condominium at 1685 Laurel St. to Laurie Kiely and Richard Silverstein, of Rumford, R.I., for $580,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,911 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $379,000 in 2010.

Esplanade by Siesta Key

Kimberly Green, trustee, of Manlius, N.Y., sold the home at 8227 Varenna Drive to John and Alta Wergrzynski, of Stewartsville, N.J., for $475,000. Built in 2014, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,886 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $463,300 in 2014.

South Side Park

Go Go Properties LLC sold the home at 2732 Grove Place to Jeanette Gilmore, of Sarasota, for $460,000. Built in 1955, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 2016.

Inwood Park

Claudia Pannell, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1874 Sixth St. to David and Susan Haedicke, of Leamington Spa, United Kingdom, for $450,000. Built in 1924, it has four bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 2,256 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 2013.

Marblehead

Richard and Deborah Wholey, of River Forest, Ill., sold their home at 2546 Marblehead Drive to David and Marjorie Versprille, of Sarasota, for $429,900. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,106 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $382,000 in 2014.

The Boatyard

John and Janine Nanson, of E. Yorshire, United Kingdom, sold their Unit 204 condominium at 1578 Stickney Point Road to Leon and Barbara Vandecreek, of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Teddy and Tamara Tolliver, of Mason, Ohio, for $380,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,270 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2004.

Gulf Gate Woods

BMT Property Solution LLC sold the home at 2804 Hardee Drive to John Van Vleet and Assutina Giorgio, of San Marcos, Calif., for $368,500. Built in 1972, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,012 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $240,000 in 2016.

Huntington Pointe

Rosann Travis, of Pompano Beach, sold her home at 4130 Hearthstone Drive to Steven and Susan Densford, of Sarasota, for $347,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,076 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $325,000 in 2015.

Ashley Oaks

Ronald Jones and Madelaine Gray, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3201 Woodberry Lane to Rosalind Acker, of Sarasota, for $285,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2016.

Palm Gardens

Property Quest Enterprises LLC sold the Unit 8 condominium at 445 S. Palm Ave. to Phoenix Investments LLC for $282,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 809 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $150,000 in 2012.

Mohawk Gardens

Donald and Andrea Chappell, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5503 Murdock Ave. to Stephanie Brown, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1980, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,387 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2016.

South Gate

Jeremy Ricci, trustee, of Lexington, Pa., sold the home at 3701 Villa Franca Ave. to Bruce Edelman and Jane Meehan-Edelman, of Sarasota, for $257,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, three baths and 2,145 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $144,600 in 2013.

Matteson’s Addition to Vamo

John Bauer, of Sarasota, sold his home at 1856 Wharf Road to Vincent and Kristin Pantone, of Osprey, for $250,000. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,562 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $95,000 in 2011.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Cove

U.S. Bank, trustee, sold the home at 5310 Siesta Cove Drive to Gary and Marilyn Miller, of Sarasota, for $934,500. Built in 1983, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,601 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,758,000 in 2006.

Island Reef

Thomas Wichert and Julie Wichert, trustees, sold the Unit A-305 condominium at 8764 Midnight Pass Road to Glenda and John Lavery, of Ontario, Canada, for $665,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,286 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $550,000 in 2010.

Siesta Key

Andrea Roe, of Cleveland, Tenn., and Austin Musick, of Gatlinburg, Tenn., sold their home and a vacant lot at 4836 Ocean Blvd. to George Matthew Brockway and George Mark Brockway, of Palm City, for $657,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,708 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $85,000 in 1980.

Sunrise Cove

Kelley Coastal Properties LLC sold the Unit 406 condominium at 8897 Midnight Pass Road to P. Douglas and Jean Kelly, of Windsor, Conn., for $365,000. Built in 1973, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,093 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,900 in 1985.

Casa Mar

Elise-Marie Brockmann, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 5 condominium at 6006 Midnight Pass Road to Marla Janor, of Cherry Hill, N.J., for $315,000. Built in 1960, it has one bedroom, one bath and 600 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $90,000 in 1990.

PALMER RANCH

Legacy Estates on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5325 Greenbrook Drive to Michael and Elizabeth Bond, of Sarasota, for $1,013,700. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four-and-two-half baths, a pool and 4,525 square feet of living area.

Turtle Rock

Rochelle Frank, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 8519 Park Shore Lane to Kevin and Laura Sawyer, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,561 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $303,000 in 1996.

Deutsche Bank, trustee, sold the home at 5134 Timber Chase Way to Sherif and Vivian Iskander, of Sarasota, for $387,000. Built in 1998, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,738 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $799,000 in 2005.

Cobblestone on Palmer Ranch

Lucy Hedrick, trustee, sold the home at 8756 Trattoria Terrace to Alain Martel and Monique Lalande Martel, trustees, of Sarasota, for $485,000. Built in 2015, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,918 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $455,400 in 2015.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5885 Anise Drive to Chatcharat and Sarunrat Chantaraviboon, of Kailua Kona, Hawaii, for $475,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,930 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 5897 Anise Drive to Patrick and Rachel McQuillan, of Sarasota, for $421,400. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,400 square feet of living area.

The Hamptons

Georgette Golfinos sold her home at 5215 Highbury Circle to Shirein Farakish, of Sarasota, for $315,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,763 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $201,200 in 2000.

Isles of Sarasota

Marcony and Sander Oliveira, of Northampton, Pa., sold their home at 1861 Burgos Drive to Michael and Amy Schutte, of Sarasota, for $312,500. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 1,672 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $310,000 in 2007.

Villagewalk

Julie Schweers, of Ft. Myers, sold her home at 5382 Bergamo Ave. to Pierre Marks, of Sarasota, for $304,000. Built in 2004, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $266,000 in 2013.

Westwoods at Sunrise Country Club

Gary and Deborah Menges, of Cranberry Township, Pa., sold their Unit 12 condominium at 6812 Approach Road to Joseph Collins and Nancy Vittitow Collins, of Louisville, Ky., for $259,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,794 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2014.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Louis and Virginia Pavloff, of N. Venice, sold their home at 312 Yacht Harbor Drive to John Esplen, of Ontario, Canada, for $825,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,573 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $825,000 in 2003.

Bayside

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3917 Waypoint Ave. to Marcia and Joe Clark, of Osprey, for $756,800. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,377 square feet of living area.

Taylor Morrison of Florida Inc. sold the home at 3932 Waypoint Ave. to Garry and Christine Welsh, of Osprey, for $525,000. Built in 2017, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,416 square feet of living area.

Sorrento Shores

Lakes Region Acreages LLC sold the home at 424 Sorrento Drive to Jason and Alisa Bennett, of Osprey, for $700,000. Built in 1977, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,050,000 in 2005.

Joan Mac Donnell, trustee, of Venice, sold the home at 414 N. Shore Drive to Jonathan and Megan Soles, of Osprey, for $630,000. Built in 1993, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,453 square feet of living area.

Willowbend

Bernardine Schwans, of Sioux Falls, S.D., sold the home at 518 Habitat Blvd. to Roxanne Schwans, of Osprey, for $525,000. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,402 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $493,000 in 2016.

NOKOMIS

Gulf to Bay Club

Larry and Barbara Lane, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 4 condominium at 113 Casey Key Road to Michael and Basima Williams, of Kirkwood, Mo., for $290,000. Built in 1967, it has one bedroom, one bath and 520 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $91,000 in 1999.

Laurel Hollow

Hussein and Margaret Aldis sold their Unit 9 condominium at 216 Laurel Hollow Drive to Steven Swanson and Glenna Swanson, trustees, of Nokomis, for $265,000. Built in 1988, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,848 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $151,000 in 1998.