Ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, Mick Jagger's girlfriend, buys Lake Club home in Lakewood Ranch.

In selling a $1.98 million Lake Club home to rock legend Mick Jagger's girlfriend, ballet dancer Melanie Hamrick, in October, Michael Saunders Realtor Tina Ciaccio said nothing was much different than with other clients seeking luxury homes.

Oh, except for that team of security guards who came to the Lakewood Ranch estate at 15809 Clearlake Ave., to check out its privacy.

Michael Saunders Realtor Tina Ciaccio says it was a "neat experience" selling a home to Mick Jagger's girlfriend.

The 5,726-square-foot home with four bedrooms, four full baths and two half baths passed the security test and Hamrick purchased the property.

"It was a neat experience," Ciaccio said. "It started in September and they asked me to keep it under wraps."

Hamrick put the sale in her name, though, and the news came out.

Ciaccio said the set-up of the home will keep it safe from the paparazzi.

"This was a testament to the Lake Club's security and privacy," Ciaccio said. "It also shows this is a prestigious community that draws from all over. And this home was purchased not on the waterfront, but here."

Hamrick, 34, shares a 4-year-old son, Deveraux, with Jagger.

The Mark Rutenberg home, which was built in 2008, was sold by Ray and Loretta Harris.

The home is situated on a peninsula, surrounded by lake views. Ciaccio said Hamrick purchased the home sight unseen with virtual tours.