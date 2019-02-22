Michael's on East receives its 29th four-diamond rating

For the 29th year in a row, Michael's on East received a four-diamond rating from AAA. It is the only restaurant in Sarasota to receive the rating.

Michael Klauber opened Michael's on East 32 years ago. The restaurant received its first such rating in its third year.

"It’s an incentive and something that we remind our staff of regularly, the requirements to get that reward are very high. The inspections are very strict. It’s a very important part of our restaurant," said Klauber.

Michael's on East received the following ratings:

Food: 4.3; Service: 3.7; Decor: 4.5; Overall Score: 4.1

Klauber said he's already looking forward to planning for the 30th year of earning the rating.

"We're looking forward to continuing the tradition moving forward and doing better every year. We’re constantly reinventing ourselves," he said.