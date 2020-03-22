Member of Temple Beth Israel tests positive for COVID-19

A member of Temple Beth Israel on Longboat Key has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The email to the congregation from temple president H. Murray Blueglass said the temple member has been admitted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Temple Beth Israel has been closed for gatherings and Shabbat services since Sunday, March 15.

"Please, please continue to be vigilant about your own care," Blueglass wrote in the email. "Stay home."

As of Sunday evening, Florida has 1,007 positive cases of COVID-19. According to the Florida Department of Health, Sarasota County has 17 cases and Manatee County has 13. Two patients from Longboat Key are accounted for in the Department of Health listing.

The Privateer condominium complex alerted residents there to a positive test result early last week.

The CDC recommends that people practice social distancing, including staying home or more than six feet or more from other people when out, and to wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.