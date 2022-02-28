Margaret A. “Marge” Corry

1938-2022

Formerly of Longboat Key, Florida, and a longtime resident of Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania, Margaret died at age 83 on February 18, 2022. She entered the world in 1938 in Cleveland, and was the middle of three children born to Henry and Anna Stuve, both of whom were recent German immigrants.

As family lore has it, upon Margaret’s birth, her father announced “Oh no, it’s another girl, and she’s a red head from the Devil!” Henry was soon charmed by his daughter, but he was not entirely mistaken about Margaret’s devilish side. She was a little girl inclined toward much mischief and the unfeminine, mismatched attire she insisted on wearing was often dirty and disheveled after playing with neighborhood friends. At her cherished Lutheran High School, Margaret left her tomboy days behind and transitioned into a young lady of grace and elegance, although her spirit and sense of playfulness endured. She experienced a major disappointment during these years by being denied entrance to the school choir, despite the group needing members. Anyone who has heard Margaret sing knows the Lutheran High choir master’s decision was warranted.

At age 17, Margaret lost her beloved mother, whom she bravely nursed at home, to cancer. Upon her Lutheran High graduation, Margaret worked as a secretary in order to finance several aspirations. The first was a year at ValparaisoUniversity, an experience that afforded many happy memories and lifelong friendships. The second was a European travel adventure, which she took with her sister, Mary Ann, and a group of girlfriends. Margaret’s decision to accept employment as a secretary at the US Steel American Wire division following her travels set the course for the rest of her life, for it was there that she met Charles Corry, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio. Attempting to secure a date with “The Torch”, a moniker that Margaret, unbeknownst to her, had been given by the admiring young company men on account of her beauty and gorgeous red locks, was initially difficult for Charles, but he persisted with some very creative measures, and soon thereafter their 60 year love story began. And what a story it was! The couple married after a nine month courtship; three daughters, Lynne, Diane, and Elizabeth, soon followed in succession, along with many happy times for the young family. There was misfortune too; in her mid thirties, Margaret was stricken with a rare eye disease, resulting in the loss of vision in one eye and compromised vision in the other. True to form, she managed with strength and resolve.

The family moved from Cleveland to Pittsburgh to New York and back to Pittsburgh, as Charles, a tax attorney, made his way up the corporate ladder at US Steel. Charles was later the architect of the Marathon Oil Company acquisition and subsequent renaming of the corporate entities as USX; he retired as Chairman and CEO of USX in 1996. Through it all, Margaret was extraordinarily supportive while also maintaining an identity of her own; they were a team in the truest sense, a loving partnership of equals.

Margaret was very accomplished in her own right, and Charles would hold her hands and say “I love these hands and everything you have done with them”. As a young mother, she was a talented seamstress, making many of her and her daughters’ clothing. Margaret painted, did gorgeous needlepoint, made beautiful floral arrangements. Later in life, she learned to play the piano, taught herself computer graphic design, and took up photography; she excelled at all, even winning local awards for her photos. While no one would have ever made the mistake of describing her as an athlete, Margaret was a longtime member of the St. Clair Country Club Nine Holers, winning the Queen Bee championship several times. She baked incredible pies and lovingly taught her daughters and grandchildren of both genders to do the same. She had a keen eye and a real flair for interior design, making many of the decorative elements herself.

She was a beacon of integrity, determination and authenticity, with a wonderful sense of fun.

Margaret loved travel, musicals, science and history shows, playing games, and sharing good times with friends. But most of all, she loved her family, to whom she was endlessly devoted. Everything she did for them was infused with love. Behind that, there was a woman of true substance. Margaret was an independent thinker with great intelligence and an exemplary moral code. She was a beacon of integrity, determination and authenticity, with a wonderful sense of fun. Margaret was an excellent listener, and when speaking herself, always had words of wit, wisdom, and engaging stories to share.

While the family deeply mourns the loss of their remarkable and beloved matriarch, they are also full of joy that she has been reunited with Charles, who passed away exactly 11 months earlier, on March 18, 2021. They belong together and will remain in our hearts that way. Margaret is survived by three daughters, Lynne Corry-Roberts (Neil), Diane Corry Sladic (Mark), and Elizabeth Daugherty (David), grandchildren Carys and Ava Corry-Roberts, Lauren, Ryan, and Nicholas Sladic, and Erin and Jill Daugherty, sister Mary Ann MacLellan (George), brother William Stuve (Barbara), a nephew, and five nieces. Margaret leaves behind a family whom she inspired to continue her legacy of love and family dedication.

No visitation, but friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of life service, which will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations being made to the Blind and Vision Rehabilitation Services of Pittsburgh.

