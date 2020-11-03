The School District of Manatee County wants to hear from families and employees about the district's mask policy.

Before the school year started, the School Board of Manatee County implemented a policy requiring face masks or coverings to be worn on school property and inside all district facilities including school buses.

The board will decide if any changes need to be made to the policy at its Nov. 10 board meeting.

Parents only need to fill out the poll once even if they have multiple children in Manatee County schools.

Some of the questions included in the survey are whether people support the current policy; whether people support masks being optional for students only in a classroom setting and when students are at their assigned student station; and if the policy were to change, would parents switch their child's learning modality.

A survey for parents and employees can be found on the school district's website.

The deadline for the survey is 11 p.m. Nov. 6.