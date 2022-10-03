Manatee residents grateful for shelters during Hurricane Ian

East County’s Marlene Pell has been living alone since her husband, William, died in April.

When Hurricane Ian was making its way toward Florida, she decided to evacuate to Braden River High School so she wouldn’t be alone during her first hurricane.

“I felt the Lord wanted me there,” the 82-year-old Pell said. “I had never been through a hurricane, and I didn’t want to be in a place that could get destroyed. I knew it could be dangerous to stay.”

Pell was one of more than 800 residents who found shelter at Braden River High School, which was one of 17 schools opened as shelters during Hurricane Ian. The high school also was one four schools to be pet friendly and it served to keep more than 200 pets safe.

By 9:30 a.m. Sept. 29, only about eight evacuees were left at the shelter, with most of them waiting for transportation to be able to return to their homes.

Cynthia Saunders, the superintendent of the School District of Manatee County, was assigned to Braden River High throughout the hurricane. She said the school had minimal damage from the hurricane with some trees being knocked down along with the loss of power around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 29.

“We were very blessed,” Saunders said. “When you think that at one point the projection was heading toward Manatee, we’re so very fortunate we were able to escape it. Our hearts certainly go out to those in the Fort Myers area. There’s others that were far more devastated than we are.”

Parrish’s Trece Campbell was grateful for all the staff at the shelter. She and her family decided to evacuate Sept. 27 because they did the same when Hurricane Irma hit in 2017.

Campbell said Hurricane Ian wasn’t as scary as Hurricane Irma, but she was still nervous. Being surrounded by her family and other evacuees helped ease any anxiety.

“We were all together and at peace,” she said. “We were making videos and having fun. I’m happy it’s over though.”

Campbell was able to stay in contact with neighbors in Parrish who told her they still had power and suffered little damage.

Pell said while sheltering at the high school, evacuees looked after each other.

Bradenton’s Tyler Bindley evacuated to Braden River High because he was in Zone A, the first area in which Manatee County issued a mandatory evacuation.

He said he would give his experience of staying at Braden River “a 10.”

“It was nice to have coffee the whole time,” he said.