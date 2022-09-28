Manatee officials ask residents to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian arrives

Manatee County officials on Wednesday morning are urging all residents and visitors to shelter in place until Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall just after midday, passes.

A county release said more than 100,000 residents and visitors were asked to evacuate Zone A and B zones. However, now it is too late to evacuate.

As of 8 a.m., 2,528 people had checked into Manatee County's 17 storm shelters, according to the release.

The release said Hurricane Ian has reduced its speed to 9 mph as it heads north-northeast with the eye of the storm making landfall just south of Manatee County and then possibly taking a path through Manatee County.

Manatee County has seven teams — made up of a fire truck, bulldozer, bus and EMS unit — ready to deploy at various points of the county.

“We are committed to this response,” Manatee County Administrator Scott Hopes said in a release. “This is the best way to get the assets in place to assist our residents and visitors as soon as possible. This is what we have been preparing for.”



Manatee County officials said hurricane conditions are expected to remain through Thursday. The county's website at MyManatee.org has additional emergency information.