Manatee County Sheriff's Office investigates possible homicide

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they believe to be a homicide that was committed early Thursday morning in the Elwood Park subdivision of Bradenton.

Deputies responded to find a deceased man in the doorway of his residence on the 2100 block of 45th St. Court., E., Bradenton. The 62-year-old male suffered undisclosed trauma. The name of the victim is pending as the family is being notified. The victim lived alone at the house.

Detectives do no believe this to be a random incident. Anyone with information should contact the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.