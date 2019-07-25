Manatee County Sheriff on hunt for cigarette thieves

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office is on the hunt for three cigarette thieves.

According to a Sheriff's Office incident report, around 4 a.m. July 25, three men wearing gloves and medical-type masks entered the Wawa store at 14510 State Road 70, Bradenton, jumped over the counter and stole an unknown amount of cigarettes.

The men then left the store in a silver vehicle and drove away.

Manatee County Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Randy Warren said the incident is being investigated as a robbery, and there have been similar robberies in Manatee and neighboring counties over the last few months. Authorities believe the suspects may be hired to steal the cigarettes for resale on the black market.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011.