Manatee County wants public input on how it can further improve facilities for compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Such suggestions could be anything from accessible signs and restrooms to wheelchair ramps and hearing loops that help the hearing impaired during public meetings.



The county will hold two open house meetings this month to go over its ADA Transition Plan and to hear from Manatee County residents what additional accessibility improvements they would like to see at county parks and buildings.



The meetings will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 26 at South Manatee Library, 6081 26th St. W., Bradenton, and at 7 p. m. Oct. 2 at Central Library, 1301 1st Ave. W., Bradenton.



"We want to tell people about the County's ADA Transition Plan, but we also want to get their input and answer their questions about what's coming next," said Carmine DeMilio, the county's ADA compliance coordinator, in a press release. "We want to hear from members of the community, elected and appointed officials, business owners/operators and anyone else who's interested."



Members of the public can also provide feedback online at http://bit.ly/mcountyada through Oct. 4. Anyone who has problems or difficulty responding to the online survey can contact Neighborhood Services Coordinator Debbie Deleon at 224-0118.



The release states public participation is solicited without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, disability, or family status. Anyone requiring special accommodations or who require translation services for the meetings can contact [email protected].



Because providing a reasonable accommodation may require outside assistance, the county asks any request be made with as much notice as possible, preferably five business days prior to the event, but no later than two business days prior to the event.