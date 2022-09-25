Manatee County schools to remain open Monday

Mike Barber, the school district of Manatee County director of communications, announced Sunday that all district schools will be open Monday as usual.

Barber said the district will continue its collaboration with Manatee County Emergency Management officials regarding cancellations the rest of the week as the expected Hurricane Ian nears the area.

Barber said the district will contact parents with any schedule changes through mass notification emails and phone calls, as well as through social media sites Facebook and Twitter. Information also will be posted on the district website at ManateeSchools.net under Top Stories.