News
East County Sunday, Sep. 25, 2022 3 days ago

Manatee County schools to remain open Monday

With expected soon-to-be Hurricane Ian approaching, the school district will alert parents through mass emails and phone calls on possible cancellations.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Mike Barber, the school district of Manatee County director of communications, announced Sunday that all district schools will be open Monday as usual.

Barber said the district will continue its collaboration with Manatee County Emergency Management officials regarding cancellations the rest of the week as the expected Hurricane Ian nears the area.

Barber said the district will contact parents with any schedule changes through mass notification emails and phone calls, as well as through social media sites Facebook and Twitter. Information also will be posted on the district website at ManateeSchools.net under Top Stories. 

The Author: Jay Heater

Jay Heater is the managing editor of the East County Observer. Overall, he has been in the business more than 41 years, 26 spent at the Contra Costa Times in the San Francisco Bay area as a sportswriter covering college football and basketball, boxing and horse racing.

