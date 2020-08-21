Manatee County officials monitor Tropical Storm Laura

Manatee County Emergency Management officials urge residents to monitor tropical storms approaching Florida over the weekend.

Emergency Management Chief Steve Litschauer said it is still too early to know where the storms will head, however Tropical Storm Laura might bring strong winds, heavy rain and storm surge to Manatee County.

“We’re expecting tropical storm winds as early as Monday night or early Tuesday morning here,” Litschauer said in a press release. “There’s still a lot of uncertainty since Tropical Storm Laura is still so far out. Residents should not focus attention on the cone of uncertainty but more on trends this far out. As Tropical Storm Laura moves closer to Florida, the cone and track will shift multiple times east and west.

There are no plans yet for shelter openings.

Manatee County Public Safety Director Jacob Saur said it is the peak of hurricane season and residents should have a plan in place. He said public shelters should be “your absolute last resort” if severe weather approaches. He said residents should contact friends or family who live outside evacuation areas and try to stay with them.

Residents can text ManateeReady to 888-777 for the latest messages from Manatee County regarding any storm or COVID-19.

For information on Manatee County Government, visit mymanatee.org.