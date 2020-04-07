Manatee County libraries launch online tutoring

With Manatee County public schools temporarily going to an e-learning platform, Manatee County's library system has made available Tutor.com, a digital resource that connects students to more than 3,000 expert tutors.

The website provides online, live academic tutoring in English and Spanish, homework help and test preparation to children in kindergarten through 12th grades. Tutors are available in more than 60 subjects and test prep areas from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

There is also a writing lab, ACT/SAT test preparation from The Princeton Review, Advanced Placement course videos and more.

Manatee Libraries' Interim Library Services Manager Cathy Laird said the new resource rounds out the library system's digital offerings. The tutors will be free if students go through the library's website

"We are excited to make this service available to our customers, especially students who are adjusting to learning in a non-traditional classroom environment," Laird said. "While we have Lynda and other online tutorials and test help, Tutor.com provides direct, real-time help."

Customers can access Tutor.com by clicking the "Research & Learning" tab on the library system's homepage, mymanatee.org/library.