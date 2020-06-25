Manatee County librarian finishes final chapter

Pamela Gibson. Courtesy photo.

Librarian finishes final chapter



After 43 years as a Manatee County librarian, East County resident Pamela Gibson is retiring.



Manatee County commissioners on June 16 honored Gibson with a retirement award. Gibson is the longest-serving librarian in the county's history.

"You’ve earned it,” Commissioner Vanessa Baugh told Gibson of retirement. “Thank you for everything you’ve done for Manatee County and the library system."



Health runs in the family



Lakewood Ranch Medical Center gave a special shout-out for

Blake and Jamie Jeffcoat. Courtesy photo.

Father’s Day to its working father-son duo, Blake and Jamie Jeffcoat.



Blake Jeffcoat, a 15-year employee, is a radiologic technologist and operating room specialist, while Jamie Jeffcoat, who joined the team earlier this year, works as a nurse in the progressive care unit.