Manatee County endorses Linger Lodge plans

Owners of the Linger Lodge RV Resort don’t plan to have RV campground open next season.

Instead, the site will be under renovation as owner Riverloft LLC replaces old water and sewer connections, upgrades the lift station, reconfigures RV spaces away from the Braden River, adds 40 more RV spots and a new check-in area and adds community amenities such as a pool and permanent bathrooms. The RV resort also will be gated.

Manatee County commissioners endorsed those plans May 2 at the board’s land-use meeting.

“The goal is to refurbish,” said project spokesman Jason Green, of Weiler Engineering. “It’s solidifying the foundation of this community, this development to make sure it (stays) for a very long time.”

Linger Lodge representatives worked with county planning staff to minimize impacts to existing trees and vegetation so as to preserve the “Old Florida” feel, Green said.

“I think what you’re trying to do is very interesting on a great piece of property,” Commissioner Misty Servia said.

Neighbors and community members spoke in support of the project, commending Riverloft LLC for its improvements to the property and restaurant since assuming ownership about two years ago.

“I am totally in support of approving the rezoning of Linger Lodge and all the improvements they’ve already done,” neighbor Thomas Byron said. “It’s obvious the property managers now really do care for the property they have. They are constantly putting in flowering vegetation.”

Representatives of David Henry, whose family owns two homes on land inside the overall Linger Lodge site, said the family supports the project, but remains concerns about access to its properties. Green promised commissioners access issues would be resolved.

The plans bring the entire 17.72-acre Linger Lodge property, which includes Linger Lodge Restaurant, into one zoning category. It also brings total number of RV spots to 144 from 104. No mobile homes will be allowed.

The board supported the application 7-0.