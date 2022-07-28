Manatee County Commission will reduce millage rate

Manatee County commissioners established plans Thursday to decrease the millage rate by 0.20 mill, with a resulting figure of 6.3326.

The reduction would mean homeowners would pay $50 less per year than the current millage rate for a home with an assessed value of $250,000, or $100 less per year for a home assessed at $500,000.

A motion on the proposal by Commissioner George Kruse was passed unanimously by the commissioners and also included direction for County Administrator Scott Hopes and his to research the possibility of cutting the rate further in suggested amounts of 0.10, 0.20 and 0.30 mill.

Commissioner Vanessa Baugh said a reduction was important based on the current economic climate.

“I’m glad this board last year and this year has looked at reducing millage," Baugh said. "It’s very important.”

According to Sheila McLean, the interim chief financial officer for Manatee County, the reduction will be returned to the board for a final vote on Sept. 7.