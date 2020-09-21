Manatee County approves 2020-21 budget

Manatee County commissioners unanimously approved a $740 million budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year budget Monday. The new fiscal year starts Oct. 1.

Property tax rates will remain at 7.0435 per $1,000 of taxable values in unincorporated Manatee County, which has been maintained for more than a decade.

The commission is planning for losses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s budget will be a 2.2% decrease from last year’s $757 million.

This year’s budget includes the addition of 12 Manatee County Sheriff’s Office positions, including six patrol deputies, and two new ambulance units; $20 million for the final phase of the 44th Avenue East extension; and a 1.5% increase for county employee pay adjustments.

The largest portion of the budget is devoted to public safety at 37.6% followed by physical environment at 33.6%. General government and capital outlay each garnered about 12%. Public transportation will use about 7.7%. Human services and culture/recreation each receive less than 5%.

As for revenue, the commission projects a combined 70.2% to come from property taxes and charges for services. The budget is balanced.