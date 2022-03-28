Manatee Arts Education Council hosts Arts Alive in Lakewood Ranch

Performing in The Ballroom at Grove gave Lakewood Ranch High School sophomore Andrew Boudreau a different experience.

Because of the intimate setting as he played with the Lakewood Ranch High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble, Boudreau felt more connected with the audience at the Arts Alive event March 28.

"Our parents also had a chance to see us more closely, which they usually don't (while we're performing)," Boudreau said.

Braden River High School senior Lauren Wample acts as freshman Jacob Mazzone's puppet during a performance of "We Both Reached for the Gun."

Arts Alive is a celebration of students' various works of art that is hosted by the Manatee Arts Education Council in partnership with the School District of Manatee County and the Manatee Education Foundation.

The night included a silent auction of students' artwork, and that included pieces by Lakewood Ranch High School's Brianne Miller and Braden River High School's Haley Dragon and Tabitha Hanley.

Arts Alive featured live performances, including the Lakewood Ranch High School Indoor Percussion Ensemble and Braden River High School Musical Theatre Troupe 8474 performing songs from the musical "Chicago."

Ron Lambert, who served as a band director in the School District of Manatee County for 17 years, was honored with the Dale Jensen Music Education Award.

"I'm very proud of my time here in Manatee County," Lambert said. "The students and families are reminders of why I was drawn to education and why it is clear to me that I live in my purpose every day."