Man dies in crash on University Parkway in Sarasota

A 55-year-old Manatee County man died early Sunday morning in a one-car crash after the pickup he was driving east on University Parkway left the roadway and struck a tree.

A Florida Highway Patrol report said the man was driving a Chevrolet pickup just west of Medici Court with a trailer in tow when he drove off the roadway at 1:50 a.m. into the center median. After hitting the tree, the pickup became engulfed in flames.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by Sarasota County EMS. The FHP is investigating the crash. No other information was given.