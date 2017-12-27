'Love-filled' cookies on menu at Sarasota bakery program

Megan Maus. Photo by Pam Eubanks. CUTLINE in sto/ry

+ Crunch time

The holiday baking season has been a joy for Meg Maus, a client at The Haven who has been working in the Heavenly Haven Bakery Program designed for adults with disabilities.

Maus works weekdays at the bakery and has earned a reputation for her chocolate chip cookies.

"I make it with my love," Maus said. "I like doing the cookies because it's in your heart and it feels good making them for people to enjoy."

This gingerbread house replica of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center won an in-house contest. Courtesy photo.

+ Home-cooked meal

The infection control staff at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center combined with the quality and risk employees to earn first place in the hospital's gingerbread house building contest.

The team won with — what else? — a health-related theme.

They made a replica of the medical center itself (above).