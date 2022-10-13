Longboat's Merrigan not seeking reelection

Two Longboat Town Commissioners have now announced intentions to step aside from once their terms expire in March 2023.

Vice Mayor Maureen Merrigan, who represents the northernmost of five geographical districts on the island, said in an email that while she will not seek re-election, serving the city in the role "is an extremely rewarding experience.''

"You can have a positive impact on the Key and serving as a town commissioner is a great way to give back to the community," she said, adding her decision is based on "increasing out-of-state family commitments."

At a town public meeting Oct. 3 to adopt the 2022-23 fiscal year budget, Sherry Dominick, who represents the southernmost of five geographic districts, also said she was not seeking re-election.

Dominick's district includes everything south of 1145 Gulf of Mexico Drive. Merrigan's includes everything north of 5610 Gulf of Mexico Drive.

Prospective candidates must live within the boundaries of the districts they represent, though the commission also includes a pair of at-large seats without geographical restrictions for seven total seats. Town Commissioners are not paid in Longboat Key.

Mayor Ken Schneier is the only other member of the commission up for reelection in March 2023. The town's qualifying period opened on Oct. 3 and will run through Nov. 12.

Merrigan's email called for anyone interested in the role to reach out to her directly to discuss the role in greater detail and connect them with other commissioners.

"The town provides excellent training for the job and I can certainly help in any transition," she wrote.

Merrigan was first appointed to the seat left vacant by Ed Zunz when he moved out of District 5 to another home on Longboat Key. She then ran unopposed to fill the remainder of Zunz's term, one year.

Dominick was elected in 2020 when then-Commissioner Randy Clair chose not to run for re-election.