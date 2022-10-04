Longboat's Dominick not seeking reelection

First-term Longboat Key Town Commissioner Sherry Dominick said Monday she would not seek re-election in the spring, the first official announcement of the 2023 election season.

“It’s been a true honor and a pleasure to work with the town and for the town,” the District 1 representative said. “I find myself at a point where family commitments, other professional commitments and volunteering at the hospital are creating certain pressures that I would like to alleviate a little bit.”

Dominick took over the seat in March 2020. Her term expires following the election in March 2023.

Along with Dominick, Mayor Ken Schneier and Vice Mayor Maureen Merrigan are also up for election this cycle. Neither have announced plans to run for reelection or otherwise. No other challengers have yet filed in the qualification period that opened Oct. 1.

She thanked the commissioners for her time in the seat and asked anyone that might be considering running for the seat to put their name in the ring.

Her seat on the commission is Dominick’s first position of public office. She launched her legal career in New England shortly after passing the bar exam in 1981. She currently works as a realtor with Michael Saunders and Co. on the south end of the Key.

She also spends her time volunteering at Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

She and her husband bought their first property on the island in 2002 and moved to the island in 2017.