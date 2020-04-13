The public boat ramp on Linley Street has reopened, according to an email Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer sent to town commissioners.

“We originally closed our boat ramp on Linley St. in the Village in conjunction with the Manatee County closings to help address the likelihood that boaters that typically use the Coquina Beach boat ramps may then come over the bridge and try to use the Town’s ramp,” Harmer wrote. “Based on Manatee County’s actions to open up their public boat ramps this afternoon, we are also re-opening the Town Boat ramp as of 3pm.”

The town's decision to reopen the Linley Street ramp — which had been closed since April 2 — comes after Manatee County commissioners voted 4-3 on Friday to open county boat ramps by 3 p.m. Monday.

Manatee County commissioners decided that reopening the ramps would provide a way to restore business for out-of-work fishermen.

The March 27 executive order by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission still requires recreational boaters to have no more than 10 people on board and to stay at least 50 feet away from other boats.

“We will continue to monitor the use of the ramp and work with FWC and Manatee County on monitoring and enforcing the social distance and recreational boating requirements,” Harmer said.

Public beach access remains closed, which includes access to Greer Island.

Click or tap here for more of the Observer’s coronavirus coverage.