Longboat Key leaders are still working toward finding solutions to address noise coming from boats near Greer Island and Jewfish Key, off the north end of Longboat Key.

At Monday afternoon’s workshop meeting, town commissioners discussed possibilities for noise enforcement, signage and enforcement issues.

“This is not to regulate people that are just out on the water and listening to music,” District 5 Commissioner Maureen Merrigan said. “It’s a few bad apples that are playing at a rock-concert level, and so let’s address it.”

Merrigan said she anticipates the north-end residents and the other boaters will thank the town for addressing the excessive noise. Town commissioners are set to hold their first reading of a permanent ordinance on Nov. 1.

Earlier this month, Merrigan said the effects of red tide have curtailed the town’s ability to evaluate the emergency ordinance that commissioners passed at the start of July. The emergency ordinance was to address north-end residents’ complaints about the noise.

This summer, the town has issued five noise-related citations with fines totaling $1,850. While each of the five citations got contested, the town’s special magistrate upheld each of them, according to Planning, Zoning and Building Director Allen Parsons. He said if the special magistrate’s decision is appealed, it would go to circuit court.

Sound regulations in other communities City of Holmes Beach: 65 dBA from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.; 50 dBA from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. City of Jupiter: 50-foot audible standard from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. for indoor noise and car noise. Outdoor noise uses decibel levels. Have sound zones for residential, commercial, mixed-use and industrial. Manatee County: 60-65 dBc from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.; 55-60 dBc from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. City of Naples: Use decibel levels and some parts use distance. There are separate zones for residential and non-residential. 25-foot plainly-audible standard from boats and cars. City of Sanibel: Use decibel levels and some parts use distance. Plainly audible standard between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m. at 50 feet for radios and loudspeakers. City of Sarasota: Ampilified sound from 65 dBA/70 dBc from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Continuous source off sound 75 dBA/80 dBc from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. No impulsive sound of louder than 80 dBA. Sarasota County: No standards, subjective City of Tampa: Use decibel level and some parts use distance. 100-foot plainly audible standard from the property line. Boats and vehicles have a 50-foot plainly audible standard. Info provided by the town of Longboat Key.

The town’s emergency resolution allows Longboat Key the authority to issue sound-noise citations as follows:

$100 for the first offense

$250 for the second offense

$500 for the third and each subsequent offense.

Longboat Key plans to use other municipalities’ sound ordinances as a model to update its own.

On Monday, Parsons presented a two-part ordinance to commissioners: Develop a plainly audible standard of between 50-100 feet of distance and develop decibel-level requirements. The town could use either or both parts to enforce citation.

The town is proposing the following maximum allowable sound levels:

Residential zone, public space or institutional zone: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: 66 dBA 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.: 60 dBA

Commercial zone: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.: 72 dBA 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.: 65 dBA



However, Parsons mentioned the expense of purchasing a device to measure decibel levels on a waterway. He estimated an acoustic camera to measure decibel levels with accuracy would cost about $50,000 with a computer, a tripod and specialized training.

“It is something that is fairly expensive,” Parsons said if the town decides to purchase the specialized equipment.

Parsons and Town Attorney Maggie Mooney mentioned the challenges of adding noise signage in the waterways near Longboat Pass.

“FWC regulates where anything in water gets posted because of the navigational issues,” Mooney said. “So they have certain criteria and roles that govern the placement of any sort of sign.”

The Longboat Key Police Department — which has two boats for enforcement — is coordinating with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to address excessive noise near Jewfish Key and Greer Island.

“We’re trying to cover all of the heavy times, all the holidays, all the weekends with at least one boat out there,” Interim Police Chief George Turner said.

The town is also considering ways it could add signage throughout the north end and looking into the possibility of restricting motorized boats east of the Longboat Pass Bridge.

Turner said most of the calls come from the north end of the island. He also said the dispatch center for the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office’s new map has helped first responders and residents respond more quickly. The map breaks Jewfish Key and Greer Island into eight sectors.

“Locals and dispatch (are) able to pinpoint areas a lot easier,” Turner said. “It’s working out really well so far.”