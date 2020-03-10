Longboat takes precautions to protect against coronavirus

Coronavirus prevention tips The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends the following preventive actions to avoid spreading respiratory diseases such as coronavirus: Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw it in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water aren’t available, use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Longboat Key has no confirmed cases of coronavirus, but organizations and citizens throughout the town are taking preventive precautions.

Elbow-bumps are replacing hugs and handshakes. Houses of worship are rethinking elements of their services. And cleaning wipes are all the rage.

Despite these actions, organizations have reported little or no drop-off in the number of people attending social gatherings and events.

Longboat Key fire chief Paul Dezzi, who is also the town’s emergency manager, is overseeing Longboat’s response to coronavirus. He said the disease is going to be in the area “for a while,” and that Longboaters should be aware that people are coming to the Sarasota area from all over the country right now because of spring break.

Dezzi’s main goal is to take care of people who are most vulnerable, such as those with weakened immune systems, cardiac and respiratory issues, diabetes and hypertension.

“We don't want people to be scared,” Dezzi said. “We don't. But at the same time, we don't want to downplay it. This is something people need to watch. You have to be careful, and you have to try to protect yourself.”

Dezzi recommended that people should maintain a distance of an arm’s length to six feet from each other, when possible, in social settings. He also urged people to contact their physicians if they feel sick. If you have the ability to speak with a doctor from your own home via Teladoc or similar services, Dezzi suggests doing so.

Houses of worship are adapting to the situation as well. Temple Beth Israel sent out an email acknowledging that although its congregation is a “huggy” group, it is safer to greet each other with elbow-bumps for now. All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church faces a similar problem.

“It’s a very warm and embracing congregation,” Rev. Dave Marshall said.

Most people at All Angels like to exchange handshakes and hugs along with verbal pleasantries during the Peace, a staple of Mass. Those who want to maintain social distance can now place their hands together, as if in prayer, and look their fellow congregants in the eye during Peace. The process of intincting, or dipping bread into wine, has also been altered to help prevent the spread of germs. The church is also taking steps to reduce touch points, such as requiring ushers to open and close all doors.

Town government departments are wiping down their offices on a regular basis. In addition to the hand sanitizer, which is always there, masks will be offered at the front door of Longboat Key Town Hall. They will be used for people who are coughing or sneezing.

Even first responders are taking precautions. When paramedics are called to assist someone who is showing possible signs of coronavirus, they will wear gowns and specialized masks, and will also put a mask on the patient. After returning from a call, ambulances will be sanitized using ultraviolet light that kills viral microbes within 15 minutes of radiation, according to Longboat Key firefighter/paramedic Nick Jaynes.

The Florida Department of Health’s 24/7 coronavirus hotline is 866-779-6121.