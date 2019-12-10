Longboat Library to hold book sale for the holidays

If you’re still in need of a gift for the bibliophile in your life — or just a new book for yourself to read over the holidays — the volunteers at the Longboat Library want you to know they have you covered.

The event is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12. If there is rain, the sale, which will be held both indoors and outdoors, will be moved to Friday, Dec. 13 at the same time.

(From left to right) "Art of the Slow Cooker," "The French Kitchen Cookbook," "Ray's Boathouse," and "The Soup Mix Gourmet" are among the many cookbooks that will be available at the library's holiday book sale.

Travel books, hobby books (about topics such as golf and art) and coffee table books will be among the many genres available. There will be picture books and art books, cookbooks, including some about specialties such as French countryside cooking and Pacific Northwest seafood, and Christmas books about topics ranging from cooking to decorating ideas. CDs, DVDs and audiobooks will also be offered.

Nearly everything will cost $6 or less — the only exceptions are a handful of cooking and travel books and some books from the personal collection of a longtime library member. Some items will be for sale as low as 50 cents.

A Monet art book and novels written by John Grisham, Daniel Silva, Michael Connelly and Lee Child are among the books the library is advertising as "gift quality" ahead of its holiday book sale.

The library expects its best-sellers to come from its collection of hardcover books written by nationally popular authors such as John Grisham, Michael Connelly and Lee Child. The books in this category were published between 2015 and 2019.

“The things we're featuring outside will be hardback books that are gift quality that you could wrap up and give to your best friend for Christmas,” Longboat Library President Mary Baker said. “And [you can] pretend they're brand new and you paid $25.”

As long as your loved ones enjoy reading, music or movies, there will be a gift idea for anyone remaining on your list.