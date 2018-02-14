Longboat ladies talk wellness

The women of Longboat Key are staying well.

On Feb. 12, Longboat ladies gathered at Christ Church for a day full of lectures and discussions on heart health, brain health and strategies for living as long as they can. From simple at-home exercises to understanding how stress impacts overall health, the group spent the day learning how to be the best version of themselves. Attendees were treated to a catered lunch and got to take home a copy of the “Brain Health Coaching Workbook.”