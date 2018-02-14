 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018 10 hours ago

Longboat ladies talk wellness

Share
On Feb. 12, Christ Church hosted a Women's Wellness Day.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The women of Longboat Key are staying well.

On Feb. 12, Longboat ladies gathered at Christ Church for a day full of lectures and discussions on heart health, brain health and strategies for living as long as they can. From simple at-home exercises to understanding how stress impacts overall health, the group spent the day learning how to be the best version of themselves. Attendees were treated to a catered lunch and got to take home a copy of the “Brain Health Coaching Workbook.”

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement