Longboat Kiwanis Club hosts financial expert to discuss Bitcoin

An expert on one of the world’s suddenly hot, but still mystifying, investments is the scheduled luncheon speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key’s Jan. 18 meeting at Portofino Restaurant at the Longboat Key Club.

David Kotok, chairman and chief investment officer of Sarasota based Cumberland Advisors, will discuss Bitcoin, Blockchain and other financial topics at his 11:45 a.m. presentation.

Bitcoin, the world’s first currency developed without a connection to a central bank, has grabbed headlines of late with staggering climbs and drops in value which have many investors wondering about the future of so-called “cryptocurrencies.’’

Kotok’s articles have appeared in such publications as Barron’s, The Wall Street Journal and he is a frequent contributor to cable-news financial programs.

All current Kiwanis members, along with past members, potential members and the general public are welcome. The cost is $24 per person.

RSVP to [email protected].