Longboat Key's public beach parking set to reopen in October

Longboat Key is set to reopen its public beach parking at the start of next month.

Town Manager Tom Harmer’s latest executive order also calls for the Oct. 1 reopening of Quick Point and Overlook Park parking access.

Parking at Longboat Key’s 12 public beach access points has been closed since June 30 despite many nearby beaches having been open for months.

The town of Longboat Key will continue to restrict some street parking along Broadway west of Gulf of Mexico Drive in the Longbeach Village neighborhood.

However, the town will continue to keep one section of Broadway west of Gulf of Mexico Drive closed for a limited period to evaluate beach traffic overflow.

“The Police Department will be closely monitoring parking issues and pro-actively enforcing rights-of-way and illegal parking violations,” Harmer wrote in an email to Longboat Key town commissioners.

The public restrooms at Bayfront Park and Joan M. Durante Park are also set to reopen Oct. 1. Starting Sept. 28, the Tennis Center is also adding tennis clinics and some additional courts to doubles play.

Harmer said his decision is based on the continued downward trend of positive COVID-19 test results, a lower percentage of people testing positive and with upcoming the fall offseason.

“Obviously, all CDC and Health Department recommendations remain for social distancing, large gatherings, and the Town’s mandated mask ordinance continues into effect through at least November 30th,” Harmer wrote. “We continue to monitor available information on a daily basis and are prepared to take further actions as appropriate.”

Several closures remain in effect, including town facilities like Town Hall. Anyone wanting to contact town staff can call 941-316-1999, email or schedule an appointment.

The town’s Bayfront Park Recreation Center and all classes scheduled at the facility remain closed until further notice.

The Longboat Key Town Commission is planning to continue to meet virtually in October as long as Gov. Ron DeSantis extends his executive order that allows Florida municipalities to meet virtually.

Harmer is set to re-evaluate the town's latest executive order on or before Oct. 6.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows Longboat Key’s 34228 ZIP code has 31 positive COVID-19 cases, which is an increase of four cases in the last several weeks. The Sarasota County side of the island has fewer than five cases, which has remained unchanged for months.

Before June 30, the town’s public beach parking had been open in June. When the pandemic first took hold, the town’s public beach parking had closed from March 21-May 31.

To alleviate north-end parking woes that have existed well before the pandemic took hold, town commisisoners are considering a resident-permit parking proposal for the Longbeach Village neighborhood. The town is also considering whether to increase illegal parking fines from $30 to $75.