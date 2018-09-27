Longboat Key weather page photo: Sept. 27

Lou Newman photographed this thunderstorm in Sarasota the evening of Sept. 12. This image was captured during the height of the storm looking east from the 19th floor of Plymouth Harbor on Sarasota Bay.

Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition.

In addition to your caption information when you submit a photo, please include your choice from our list of nonprofit groups (The Child Protection Center; Safe Place and Rape Crisis Center; Southeastern Guide Dogs; First Step, Mothers & Children Unit; Girls Club; Girls Inc). These votes will help determine which nonprofit group will receive the grand prize — a $2,500 flooring makeover from Manasota Flooring. The submission period for this contest ends Jan. 31, 2019.

To see past entries, also visit our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ObserverGroup.