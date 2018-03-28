 Skip to main content
Longboat Key Wednesday, Mar. 28, 2018 56 min ago

Turtle thanks

The Longboat Key Turtle Watch honored longtime member Freda Perrotta with a lifetime membership.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Freda Perrotta has been a member of the Longboat Key Turtle Watch since 1993. Now, she’s going to be a member for life. During the weekend, friends of Perrotta gathered to celebrate her 92nd birthday and award her an honorary lifetime membership to Turtle Watch. During her time in Turtle Watch, Perrotta has been the “lifeblood” of the group members say. Throughout her tenure, she has walked the beach patrol, scheduled walkers, organized T-shirt sales, kept data, coordinated evening excavations, recruited and trained volunteers and helped Turtle Watch partner with Mote Marine Laboratory.

