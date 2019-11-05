Longboat Key Town Commission approves raise for town manager Harmer

Annual evaluations of Longboat Key Town Manager Tom Harmer and Town Attorney Maggie Mooney show high marks from town commissioners.

Harmer’s annual raise as he approaches his second anniversary with the town, unanimously approved by the commissioners, was set at 3%. He told commissioners he would accept nothing higher.

How they scored Harmer Mayor George Spoll: 30 Vice Mayor Ed Zunz: 30 Commissioner Irwin Pastor: 30 Commissioner Randy Clair: 27.5 Commissioner Ken Schneier: 30 Commissioner Jack Daly: 27 Commissioner Mike Haycock: 29

Before his approved raise takes effect, Harmer makes $192,622.56.

For comparison, Venice City Manager Ed Lavallee started his position in March 2012 and earns $201,401 a year. Marco Island City Manager Michael McNees began in July and makes $185,000 a year. North Port City Manager Peter Lear started in July 2017 and earned $159,598.40 last year. (He’ll earn a similar figure this year.)

When reviewing his past 11 months as town manager, Harmer highlighted the adoption of the 2020 budget and five-year capital improvement plan, approval of a comprehensive beach management plan, completion of a utility and street resurfacing project in Emerald Harbor, irrigation and replacement of three courts at the Longboat Key Public Tennis Center and more.

“Some comments were made by some of my peers and friends back in Sarasota County when they said: ‘Why would you go to Longboat Key? By lunchtime Wednesday, you won’t have anything to do,’” Harmer said Monday. “I can say that’s not the case in any form or fashion.”

Harmer was evaluated in 10 categories, with 3 representing the highest mark he could receive.

Mooney, who has filled her position since July 2013, was evaluated in 11 categories and could receive marks of Excellent, Fully Satisfactory, Satisfactory or Unsatisfactory for each. She earned a perfect review from one commissioner and more marks in the Excellent and Fully Satisfactory category than anything else.