Longboat Key Rotary changes Veterans Day tradition

For the fifth year in a row, The Rotary Club of Longboat Key is honoring local veterans in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, but in a new way.

In the past, the club hosted a Veterans Day Parade along Bay Isles Road. This year, though, veterans and their guests are invited to register for a special event at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club.

The event begins at noon on Sunday, Nov. 11, but veterans and guests should plan to arrive at 11:30 a.m. for parking and check in.

The event will feature a lunch, senior military leader speakers and a performance by the Choral Artists of Sarasota.

Registration is limited. For details and to register, contact Nancy and Jack Rozance at 941-383-5659. The registration deadline is Nov. 2.