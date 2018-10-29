Longboat Key Rotary changes Veterans Day tradition

Instead of a parade, a special luncheon will be held in the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club on Nov. 11.
For the fifth year in a row, The Rotary Club of Longboat Key is honoring local veterans in observance of Veterans Day on Nov. 11, but in a new way.
In the past, the club hosted a Veterans Day Parade along Bay Isles Road. This year, though, veterans and their guests are invited to register for a special event at the Harbourside Ballroom of the Longboat Key Club.
The event begins at noon on Sunday, Nov. 11, but veterans and guests should plan to arrive at 11:30 a.m. for parking and check in.
The event will feature a lunch, senior military leader speakers and a performance by the Choral Artists of Sarasota.
Registration is limited. For details and to register, contact Nancy and Jack Rozance at 941-383-5659. The registration deadline is Nov. 2.