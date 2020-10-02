It appears the Longboat Key Town Commission will continue to meet virtually through October.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday issued Executive Order 20-246, which extends Florida municipalities' ability to meet virtually until Nov. 1.

“Executive Order 20-246 assists the tradition to Phase 3 providing local government bodies with an additional one-month period to conduct their meetings virtually,” wrote DeSantis’ communications director Fredrick Piccolo Jr. in an email. “Local government bodies should prepare to meet in person required by Florida law beginning Nov. 1, 2020.”

The Longboat Key Town Commission will hold its Oct. 5 meeting using Zoom, according to an email Town Manager Tom Harmer sent to the commission. Town Clerk Trish Shinkle has updated the information and instructions for the meeting.

For a few days, in between DeSantis' original phase three announcement and early this week, the commission had been planning to have at least four commissioners physically present at Town Hall.

Likewise, city and county officials off the island are seeking to navigate the phase three requirements. Manatee County Commissioners voted 4-3 Wednesday to rescind a mask mandate.

“Thank goodness for [the] virtual meeting,” At-Large Commissioner BJ Bishop wrote of the governor’s decision.

It’s unclear which of the four commissioners would have met at Town Hall to fulfill the quorum. Before the virtual meeting extension, the town had planned to employ social distancing on the dais and in the commission gallery, limiting the number of people inside.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments across the country have said older people and people with underlying health issues tend to be more at risk to COVID-19.

Among Longboat Key’s population of about 7,000 people, 69% of them are older than 65.

Data from the Florida Department of Health shows Longboat Key’s 34228 ZIP code has 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Manatee County, which is a slight increase in cases during the last few weeks. The Sarasota County side of the island shows fewer than five cases of COVID-19, which has remained the same for months.

About 20 or so people attended the Longboat Key statutory meeting on March 23. Town staff did its best to space out the chairs to practice appropriate social distancing amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

March 23 marked the last time commissioner held an in-person meeting to conduct town business. However, the majority of commissioners attended July’s groundbreaking of the Fire Station 92 project.

On Thursday, Harmer provided the town an update on the town’s mandatory mask ordinance, which runs through November.

Harmer’s update comes after DeSantis suspended individual fines and penalties related to local mask ordinances as part of Executive Order 20-244.

However, Harmer said the town can still enforce its mask policy against private businesses.

“We expect the Town’s businesses and the residents and visitors that patronize those businesses will follow the Emergency Mask Ordinance and follow the CDC recommendations,” Harmer wrote.

The town’s ordinance requires businesses to post notice of face-covering requirements for the public and employees to wear. Businesses are also supposed to advise employees and customers of the town requirements.

Any Longboat Key business not in compliance with the mask mandate is subject to a citation from the town’s code enforcement officer.

“We have had excellent compliance within the community and the town has not issued any citations or penalties to individuals or businesses since the ordinance’s initial adoption,” Harmer wrote.

Anyone with complaints about compliance to COVID-19 in Longboat Key or about its mask ordinance can call the town’s non-emergency number at 941-316-1201.