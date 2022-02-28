Longboat Key residents show support for Ukraine

Though the locations are about 5,794 miles apart, residents of Longboat Key kept residents of Ukraine in their minds in the wake of the Russia's invasion on Feb. 26 and 27.

To show solidarity with Ukrainians, resident Anisa Mycak wore a Ukrainian-embroidered blouse on Sunday with the country's flag over her shoulder. Mycak is Ukrainian-American and she has been involved with the country and its American population her whole life. In the past, she's held discussions about Ukrainian issues.

Her community, The Shore condo on the island, also showed their support for Ukrainians. Mycak and husband George brought a Ukrainian flag to the community's Saturday sunset gathering and shared news from their friends and other colleagues in the country.