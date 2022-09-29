Water service restored on Longboat Key

Update: 10:30 a.m.

Water service has been restored to Longboat Key, though pressure could be lower than normal in some areas.

As a result, a boil water advisory remain in effect until laboratory tests reflect satisfactory samples. Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes must be boiled. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. As an alternative, bottled water may be used.





Previously

Residents and business owners on Longboat Key were alerted around 1:30 p.m. Thursday that they could begin re-entering the island, but with water and sewer service still shut down and spotty power service, the town said it hoped the visits would be brief.

Individuals coming to the island to assess their property are asked to do so and then exit the island again to not over-stress the utility system and create additional problems.

“We are happy to welcome you home, but we need your cooperation to restore services and utilities on the island,” the update said.

First responders made initial assessments of the island early this morning, starting around 6:30 a.m., according to the town's Public Information Officer Tina Adams. She said that teams worked their way from the south end of the island to the north end along Gulf of Mexico Drive picking up tree limbs, debris and marking downed power lines with cones.

Photos from residents showed a front-end loader leading the way with other emergency vehicles following behind.

Even as residents make their way to their homes and businesses, teams have begun making their rounds through side streets.

"(Residents) are going to see a lot of debris pushed off to the side of the roads," Adams said. "People are encouraged to go ahead and make their piles of any debris that they may have and to get those on the side of the road."

The town has entered into a contract with a debris removal company that will come through and pick up the debris. It's important for residents to keep normal trash separate from storm debris.

As of 2:30 p.m., no specific area or neighborhood was identified as having getting more damage than another. Damage to mobile homes has been noted.

Sarasota Police began allowing accredited residents cross the Ringling Bridge around noon, with broad access coming over to the barrier islands around 1:30 p.m.

As they work to restore critical infrastructure that serves the island, the Public Works Department will not be available to respond to individual service calls.

Once water service is restored, a boil advisory will be issued. The order will be in effect until laboratory tests reflect satisfactory samples.

A rolling one minute boil should be sufficient and bottled water is deemed as an acceptable alternative. Residents are advised that all water used for drinking, cooking, making ice and brushing teeth be boiled.

Town staff will alert residents when the boil advisory is lifted and normal water usage is allowed.

Updates to the town’s water advisory will be posted on the town’s website, Facebook and Twitter accounts.

The alert asked for patience from residents and business owners as recovery and restoration efforts take place.